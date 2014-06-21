FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's oil supply base workers reach wage deal to avert strike
#Energy
June 21, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's oil supply base workers reach wage deal to avert strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s onshore oil workers, who supply platforms with everything from food to drilling fluid, reached a wage deal with employers on Saturday, averting a strike that could have hit western Europe’s biggest energy sector.

The agreement came days after offshore oil workers agreed a similar deal, sharply reducing the chance of significant industrial action.

Saturday’s settlement boosted overtime payments for onshore service staff, labour union Industri Energi and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said in separate statements.

In 2012 around 10 percent of Norway’s offshore workers went on strike for 16 days, cutting oil output by 13 percent and gas production by 4 percent. Their walkout was eventually halted by the government, which has the right to break up strikes and impose deals.

Both settlements this week were pushed through by government mediators who will meet again on July 4-5, hoping to hammer out a third deal between energy companies and oil service workers based on platforms. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
