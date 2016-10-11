UPDATE 1-Norway oil service workers call end to three-week strike

(Adds oil industry confirmation, union quote, background)

OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil service workers have ended a strike that disrupted the offshore energy industry's drilling of new oil and gas wells, the Industri Energi labour union said on Tuesday.

The strike among more than 300 workers had lasted since Sept. 21. The conflict did not interrupt output of oil and gas.

The strike at subcontractors to the oil industry included workers at Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and Oceaneering Asset Integrity.

Several thousands other employees were temporarily suspended by oil companies and rig firms as a wide range of operations were shut due to the strike.

"After three weeks of strike, Industri Energi won backing for its demand to even out wage differences between oil service employees and other oil workers," chief negotiator Ommund Stokka of the labour union said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents oil companies, confirmed a deal had been struck. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)