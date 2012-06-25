Strike no threat to Norway oil exports at present-minister

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas and oil exports are not threatened by the present scope of oil workers strike, but the parties involved have to make it as short as possible, the minister said on Monday.

“Norway has always stood by its commitment when it comes to (oil and gas delivery) and we will this time as well,” Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Ola Borten Moe told Reuters.

“The strike for the time being doesn’t have the scope to threaten that,” he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)