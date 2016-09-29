FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway labour union says could escalate strike at short notice
September 29, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Norway labour union says could escalate strike at short notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The ongoing strike among Norwegian oil service workers could be expanded at any time, but no decision has so far been made on whether or not to escalate the conflict, trade union Industri Energi said on Thursday.

"We're satisfied with the current level of the strike but are monitoring continuously and can't rule out further escalation at very short notice. It could happen at any time," union official Ommund Stokka told Reuters.

More than 300 workers went on strike on Sept. 21 at the Norwegian units of Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and Oceaneering Asset Integrity. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

