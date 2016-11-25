FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Norway approves hike in Troll's 2016 oil output quota-letter
November 25, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 9 months ago

Norway approves hike in Troll's 2016 oil output quota-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway's oil and energy ministry has approved a hike in the 2016 oil output quota of the North Sea Troll field to 46.5 million barrels from 41.7 million, giving it the highest output level since 2009, document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

Field operator Statoil requested an increase on behalf of the license partners in September, and the ministry granted it on Nov. 4, a letter from the ministry showed.

Other partners in the field are Norway's state-owned Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

