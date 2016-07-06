UPDATE 2-Norway oil service firms, unions fail to agree wage deal

(Adds detail about oil services wage talks)

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) -

** Wage negotiations between Norwegian oil service workers and their employers failed early on Wednesday, the Industri Energi trade union said in a statement

** The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents the employers, separately said the negotiations had been put on hold for the time being

** The talks cover about 6,500 union members at around 60 companies that are suppliers to the oil industry

** If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the next move could be a round of mandatory negotiations hosted by a state-appointed mediator

** Workers are not allowed to strike unless forced mediation has been attempted

** It is not yet known whether there could be an impact on Norway's oil and gas production if a strike were to happen. "We don't know which (oil services) companies could be affected. So it is impossible to say what the consequences could be," said a spokesman for the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association

** Separately, workers under the so-called well-services agreement began forced mediation on Wednesday. If no deal is found, a strike will begin on Thursday. Employers reiterated that there would be no immediate impact on Norway's output of oil and gas in case of a well-services strike (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)