FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Norway oil service firms, unions fail to agree wage deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Norway oil service firms, unions fail to agree wage deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail about oil services wage talks)

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) -

** Wage negotiations between Norwegian oil service workers and their employers failed early on Wednesday, the Industri Energi trade union said in a statement

** The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents the employers, separately said the negotiations had been put on hold for the time being

** The talks cover about 6,500 union members at around 60 companies that are suppliers to the oil industry

** If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, the next move could be a round of mandatory negotiations hosted by a state-appointed mediator

** Workers are not allowed to strike unless forced mediation has been attempted

** It is not yet known whether there could be an impact on Norway's oil and gas production if a strike were to happen. "We don't know which (oil services) companies could be affected. So it is impossible to say what the consequences could be," said a spokesman for the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association

** Separately, workers under the so-called well-services agreement began forced mediation on Wednesday. If no deal is found, a strike will begin on Thursday. Employers reiterated that there would be no immediate impact on Norway's output of oil and gas in case of a well-services strike (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.