Norway oil firms reach wage deal with union, talks break down with 2 others
May 9, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Norway oil firms reach wage deal with union, talks break down with 2 others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The largest union representing Norway’s offshore workers struck a wage deal with Norwegian oil firms early on Friday, but two smaller unions did not, meaning talks go to a government mediator and raising the risk of an offshore worker strike, parties said.

Three unions representing some 7,600 employees working for oil companies, drilling operators and catering firms to the offshore sector have been negotiating work conditions since Tuesday.

The largest, Industri Energi, with some 4,000 members, reached a deal with the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association overnight, both parties said in statements on their websites.

But talks between the two smaller unions, SAFE and Lederne, broke down and will now go for government mediation, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, which represents oil firms, said on its website.

A breakdown in mediation could lead to a strike, but the government may decide to impose a deal to avoid industrial action.

Two years ago, about 10 percent of Norway’s offshore workers went on strike for 16 days, cutting oil production by 13 percent, gas output by 4 percent and pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Ed Davies)

