Another round of Norwegian oil wage talks break down
June 4, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Another round of Norwegian oil wage talks break down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Wage talks between oil firms and the largest union representing land-based oil workers in Norway have broken down and are heading to state-appointed mediation, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Wednesday.

Separately, negotiations between the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and three other unions at the national level were put on hold and will resume after local unions negotiate their own deals, the SAFE union said in a statement.

All the negotiations affect around 5,000 employees working for Statoil, BP, ConocoPhillips and Shell, among others. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

