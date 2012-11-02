FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil fund positive on European equities over long term - CEO
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Norway oil fund positive on European equities over long term - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s $660 billion sovereign wealth fund invested less of its new capital in European equities in the third quarter compared to earlier this year, but remains optimistic on European stocks, the fund’s Chief Executive said on Friday.

“Our long term view (on the European equities market) is positive,” CEO Yngve Slyngstad told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

“We believe that this euro crisis is a crisis of opportunity, and that means that in the horizon we’re talking about, ten years or longer, you could potentially have a good development in the European equity markets,” he added.

Slyngstad said that while the fund - one of the world’s biggest investors - had directed less of its investments towards European equity in the quarter, that should be seen in light of the fund’s overall long-term strategy to divert investments away from Europe.

Mexican government debt entered the fund’s top-ten bond holdings list in the quarter and Slyngstad said other emerging markets, like South Korea, Poland, and Russia could also make the list over time.

“The euro zone generally will be reduced,” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

