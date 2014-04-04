FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Norway's $860 bln fund to double green energy investments
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 4, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Norway's $860 bln fund to double green energy investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show that the change affects the Norway’s national investment fund, not the $860 bln wealth fund)

OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s $860 billion oil fund should nearly double its investments in renewable energy to up to 50 billion Norwegian crowns, the finance ministry said on Friday in a major review of the fund.

The government also plans to study the risks and benefits of allowing its domestic wealth fund, which can only invest in Norway, to expands its investment portfolio to unlisted companies, the ministry added.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.