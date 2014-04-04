CORRECTED-Norway's $860 bln fund to double green energy investments

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to show that the change affects the Norway’s national investment fund, not the $860 bln wealth fund)

OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s $860 billion oil fund should nearly double its investments in renewable energy to up to 50 billion Norwegian crowns, the finance ministry said on Friday in a major review of the fund.

The government also plans to study the risks and benefits of allowing its domestic wealth fund, which can only invest in Norway, to expands its investment portfolio to unlisted companies, the ministry added.