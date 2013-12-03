FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's $815 bln oil fund buys into London property
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's $815 bln oil fund buys into London property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s $815 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 25 percent stake in Regent Street’s 270,000 square feet Quadrant 3 building in London’s West End from The Crown Estate for 97.5 million pounds, it said on Tuesday.

The Crown Estate retained a 75 percent interest in the property and will continue to manage the asset on behalf of the partnership, it added.

The fund, commonly known as the oil fund, aims to hold 5 percent of its portfolio in real estate over time but the level is currently around 1 percent, indicating more purchases in the near term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.