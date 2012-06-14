FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Norway releases strong 2013 oil investment forecasts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 14, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Norway releases strong 2013 oil investment forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway's statistics agency on Thursday held
unchanged its forecast for 2012 investments in the country's oil and gas sector
and released strong initial 2013 forecasts.	
    The agency generally releases lower estimates for later period and raises
them as investment plans are firmed. Its initial 2012 forecast, published a year
ago, was for 143.2 million crowns, well below its 186.6 billion estimate on
Thursday.	
	
NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS         	
                        (billions of Norwegian crowns)                	
	
                                       2012         2013	
                                   June    March    June 	
TOTAL                              186.6   186.0    194.3	
Exploration and concept studies     29.9    29.5     35.4	
Field devt and fields on stream    151.7   151.4    154.6	
Onshore activities                   4.6     4.8      3.9      	
Pipeline transport                   0.4     0.4      0.5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.