TABLE-Norway's preliminary oil output rises in April
May 16, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norway's preliminary oil output rises in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output
rose in April while natural gas production declined, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday. 	
     	
    PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION   	
                         Prelim April  Revised March	
Oil                       1.633         1.613        	
NGL and condensate        0.397         0.428         	
Natural gas                 9.4          11.0        	
     	
    NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given 	
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in 	
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the 	
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

