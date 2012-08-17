FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Norway's oil output falls, gas production rises in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 17, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norway's oil output falls, gas production rises in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output
fell in July while natural gas production rose, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday. 
    Oil production was 5 percent short of projections, mainly
due to a strike, the NPD added.
     
    PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION   
                         Prelim July  Revised June
Oil                       1.481         1.491        
NGL and condensate        0.375         0.368        
Natural gas                 9.1           8.5        
     
    NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given 
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in 
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the 
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.