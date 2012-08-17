TABLE-Norway's oil output falls, gas production rises in July

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output fell in July while natural gas production rose, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday. Oil production was 5 percent short of projections, mainly due to a strike, the NPD added. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Prelim July Revised June Oil 1.481 1.491 NGL and condensate 0.375 0.368 Natural gas 9.1 8.5 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)