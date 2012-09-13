FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's preliminary oil output broadly steady in August
September 13, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Norway's preliminary oil output broadly steady in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output
was broadly steady in August while natural gas production fell,
the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday. 
     
    PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION   
                         Prelim Aug   Revised July
Oil                       1.506         1.500        
NGL and condensate        0.329         0.380        
Natural gas                 8.2           9.0        
     
    NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given 
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in 
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the 
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

