Norway's preliminary oil output broadly steady in August

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway's preliminary oil output was broadly steady in August while natural gas production fell, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Prelim Aug Revised July Oil 1.506 1.500 NGL and condensate 0.329 0.380 Natural gas 8.2 9.0 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)