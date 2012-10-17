FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's oil output falls sharply in Sept
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 17, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

Norway's oil output falls sharply in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oslo, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norway's oil and gas production
f ell s harply in September, primarily due to planned maintenance
and technical problems on several fields, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday, based on
preliminary data.
    The following are key production figures for September and
August.
     
    PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION   
                         Sept        Aug 
Oil                       1.243         1.498        
NGL and condensate        0.271         0.334        
Natural gas                 6.9           8.1        
     
    NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given 
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in 
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the 
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.