FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway oil service workers vote in favour of pay deal
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 18, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Norway oil service workers vote in favour of pay deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil service workers have voted in favour of a proposed wage deal, avoiding a potential strike that could have shut down a section the Norwegian oil industry, a union leader said on Thursday.

The unions and energy firms had already reached a preliminary wage deal on Sept. 22, in which the sides agreed on a 4.5 percent wage increase plus a rise in various supplements, subject to a ballot by the 5,800 employees covered under the collective agreement.

“There was a clear majority in favour of accepting the offer from the employers,” Industri Energi union head Leif Sande told Reuters, adding that the acceptance ratio was about 80 percent. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli, writing by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.