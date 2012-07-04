FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's oil industry says situation serious due to strike
July 4, 2012 / 6:02 PM / 5 years ago

Norway's oil industry says situation serious due to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - The chief of Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said on Wednesday the industry faced a serious situation due to a strike by offshore workers which has slowed shipments from the world’s eighth-largest exporter.

Labour unions and the oil industry failed to reach a deal over pension issues after meeting for a second round of talks on Wednesday.

“We have failed, and it is really a serious situation for the whole industry,” Gro Braekken, head of the OLF, told reporters at the end of talks.

Braekken declined to speculate whether the oil industry would call a lockout.

