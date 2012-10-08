FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway budget sees gas output to rise, oil to fall in 2013
October 8, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Norway budget sees gas output to rise, oil to fall in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norway expect its gas output to rise to 110 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (mcmoe) in 2013, while oil and natural gas liquids were seen to fall to 114 mcmoe, the finance ministry said in its budget on Monday.

That compares to 107 mcmoe of gas production and 116 million of mcmoe in oil and NGL output expected in 2012, the draft budget showed.

The government also predicted gas production to rise further to 112 mcmoe in 2014, while oil/NGL output from the Norwegian continental shelf was seen to fall to 112 mcmoe.

Its oil production has been declining as North Sea oil fields mature, but its output of natural gas has been on the rise in recent years. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

