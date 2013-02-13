FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway PM: responsible budget, moderate wage growth key to industry competiveness
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 5 years ago

Norway PM: responsible budget, moderate wage growth key to industry competiveness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A responsible fiscal budget and moderate wage growth are important for Norwegian industries’ competitiveness, the country’s prime minister told Reuters, as a strong crown makes some industries “vulnerable”.

“A section of the industrial sector is vulnerable,” Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters after meeting the heads of business association NHO and the LO trade union.

“This is the reason why we are focusing on two things: one is to conduct a responsible fiscal policy and the other is to succeed in having sensible and responsible wage negotiations.”

The trade-weighted crown hit a record high on Wednesday.

Businesses and unions will conduct wage negotiations this spring. The government will present a revised budget for 2013 in May. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.