7 months ago
Norway's Conservatives aim for moderate tax cuts 2017-2021
January 12, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 7 months ago

Norway's Conservatives aim for moderate tax cuts 2017-2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A key committee at Norway's ruling Conservative party presented its proposals on Thursday for a 2017-2021 policy document:

** The party will decide which elements to keep and which to change at a meeting later this spring. Norway's next general election is due in September

ON TAXES

** Moderate overall tax relief

** Reduce, and eventually remove, wealth tax on assets employed as working capital in a business

** Continue to implement previously agreed tax reform, with lower tax on companies and individuals

ON OIL INDUSTRY

** Require that energy firms present plans to raise the extraction rate of in-place resources at oil and gas fields when production licences are up for renewal

** Carry out impact assessment for potential oil and gas exploration in the waters offshore, Lofoten, Vesteraalen and Senja

ON PRIVATISATION

** Increase private ownership in companies controlled by the state in cases where this is seen as beneficial to the company and to society

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

