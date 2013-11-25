FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PwC rejects $280 mln claim from Norway's Troms Kraft
November 25, 2013 / 12:04 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-PwC rejects $280 mln claim from Norway's Troms Kraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name in first paragraph to PricewaterhouseCoopers AS from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP)

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) AS rejects a legal claim for 1.7 billion crowns ($280 million) from Norwegian power company Troms Kraft, it said on Monday.

PwC AS is an independent member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers IL, one of the world’s “Big Four” accounting networks.

PwC AS said the claim related to an alleged misconduct at Troms Kraft’s Swedish subsidiary Kraft and Kultur AB. It was auditor for Troms Kraft until Nov. 13 this year, but said it had not audited the accounts of the Swedish subsidiary since 2003.

“We regard the claim from Troms Kraft as having no factual or legal grounds,” said Haavard S. Abrahamsen, the managing director of PwC in Norway.

Troms Kraft was not immediately available for the comment.

$1 = 6.0761 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

