OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank’s board did not discuss cutting its key policy rate during Wednesday’s meeting, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference on Thursday, after announcing that the rate would stay unchanged at 0.75 percent.

Asked if the board had considered making a cut, Olsen replied “no”. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)