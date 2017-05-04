FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 9:43 AM / 3 months ago

Norway's April house data indicates lower price growth -c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - The latest data from the Norwegian housing market could point to a further easing of the growth in house prices, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices were unchanged in April compared to March, and the year-on-year growth rate eased to 10.7 percent from 11.7 percent, a real estate industry association said earlier.

"We had expected a certain softening of house price growth even before the latest publication. The previous number (for March) came in a bit lower than we had expected and that view may have been further solidified by the April number," Olsen said on the sidelines of a central bank news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

