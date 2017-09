OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank expects the crown to strengthen somewhat in the coming quarters, the bank’s head of of monetary policy said on Thursday, after interest rates were kept steady at 1.5 percent.

“We expect a certain strengthening of the crown in the next quarters,” Birger Vikoeren told a news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche)