OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest banks said on Thursday they would cut their mortgage rates after the central bank lowered its key policy rate to a record low 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent.

Top bank DNB said it would cut its rates by up to 0.4 percentage points, while the Norwegian units of Sweden’s Nordea and Denmark’s Danske Bank both said they would cut by up to 0.25 percentage points. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)