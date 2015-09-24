FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank sees more than 50 pct chance of rate cut next 12 months
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Norway c.bank sees more than 50 pct chance of rate cut next 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian central bank governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday the probability of a rate cut in the next 12 months was greater than 50 percent, and that only one cut is likely at this point.

He added the chance of a cut taking place this autumn was no more than 25 percent.

“The board of the central bank has not considered, the way we see things now, a rate of zero or negative territory,” Olsen added after the bank lowered its key policy rate on Thursday to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

