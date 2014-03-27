FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway keeps rates on hold, sees next hike in summer of 2015
March 27, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Norway keeps rates on hold, sees next hike in summer of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said its next move was likely to be a rate increase in the summer of 2015.

The bank has kept rates steady for the past two years. Earlier, it delayed a hike by a year, until the summer of 2015, to give the economy more time to recover from its rough patch.

Analysts have said the bank could delay even further. Falling house prices and a tepid recovery across Europe should give it room to keep borrowing costs low for longer. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)

