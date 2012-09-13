FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian household lending rates may come down - c.bank
#Credit Markets
September 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Norwegian household lending rates may come down - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARENDAL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks may reduce their lending rates to households as bank funding markets have improved and rates declined, central bank deputy governor Jan Qvigstad said on Thursday.

“The bank borrowing market is much better now than it was before, though it’s still not very good,” Qvigstad told a public forum. “This means interest rates for private individuals may come down a little, though I‘m a little less certain when it comes to corporate rates.”

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg

