#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Norway cbank has room to move rates in both directions: Olsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank still has room to manoeuvre with interest rates but monetary policy can not solve conflicting goals at the same time, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

“In weighing the various considerations, we will in our interest rate setting adhere to the primary objective of monetary policy - low and stable inflation,” Olsen said in prepared remarks.

“In Norway, the key policy rate is the relevant instrument. We still have room for manoeuvre in interest rate setting - in both directions,” he added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

