FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's oil fund looking at Tokyo, Singapore for property investments
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's oil fund looking at Tokyo, Singapore for property investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FLOROE, Norway, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s $819 billion Government Pension Fund, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund, is looking to buy properties in Tokyo and Singapore in the coming months, a key executive said on Wednesday.

The fund, built on revenues from the country’s oil and gas production, has previously bought office blocks, shopping malls and other properties in key cities in Europe and North America, and has a stated ambition of expanding its real estate portfolio to Asia.

“It’s hard to say exactly when the first investment will come, but we’re hoping for 2015 or early 2016,” Nina Hammerstad, the fund’s chief operating officer for real estate, told a business seminar in Norway.

Investing in Chinese real estate is not on the agenda for the time being, she added.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs the fund, earlier this year set up a Tokyo office to manage the property investment process. It also has operations in Singapore.

The fund is already a large investor in stocks and bonds globally but aims to have 5 percent of its portfolio directly invested in real estate. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.