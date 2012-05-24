FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway refinery plans for strike impact: ExxonMobil
May 24, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Norway refinery plans for strike impact: ExxonMobil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s Slagen oil refinery near Oslo is working on a contingency plan in case a public sector strike, which could also involve shipping pilots, affects operations, the ExxonMobil-owned company said on Thursday.

“The pilots might not be working, but based on the schedule of shipping to and from Slagen, we are OK for the time being. We are now also working on emergency plans in case the strike would last for a long time,” said Eirik Hauge, spokesman for ExxonMobil-owned refinery operator Esso Norge.

“It is not affecting us at the moment,” Hauge said.

Norwegian state workers went on strike for the first time in decades on Thursday after pay talks broke down overnight, shutting schools, child care centres and other public institutions as well as affecting some shipping pilots.

He added that not all ships serving Slagen need pilots.

The production capacity at Slagen is about 6 million tonnes per year, and about 60 percent of the output is exported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
