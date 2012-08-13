FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Norway retail sales down 1.4 pct in June
August 13, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Norway retail sales down 1.4 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Monday: 
    
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) 
                              Index  June      June 2012
                                     vs May    June 2011
 Unadjusted value             142.9            +6.3
 Unadjusted volume            133.3            +6.2
 Seasonally adjusted volume   124.2  -1.4      
 Seasonally adjusted volume*  129.1  -1.1      
    NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. 
    * Excludes motor vehicle sales and sales at petrol stations.
    A Reuters survey of 6 analysts had found a median
expectation of a fall of 1 percent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume in June from May, with forecasts ranging
from plus 0.5 percent to minus 1.5 percent.
                              Index     June      June
                                                  2012
                                        vs May    June
                                                  2011
 Goods consumption               120.9      -1.3     +4.6
 
 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
