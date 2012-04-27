FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway retail sales jump in March
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Norway retail sales jump in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sale rose much faster than expected in March, Statistics Norway said on Friday, warning that seasonal adjustments around Easter are difficult and thus the figures are uncertain.

Retail sales excluding the sale of motor vehicles rose 2.1 percent from the previous month, well ahead of expectations for a 0.4 percent fall.

Retail sales, excluding sales of motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations, rose by 2.4 percent, ahead of expectations for a 0.1 percent rise.

“The seasonal adjustment takes (the Easter affect) into account, but it is hard to estimate all effects because of this. Only when the April numbers are published can the seasonally-adjusted numbers for March become clearer,” Statistics Norway said.

Household consumption of goods increased 1.6 percent from February to March.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.