Norway retail sales jump in March

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sale rose much faster than expected in March, Statistics Norway said on Friday, warning that seasonal adjustments around Easter are difficult and thus the figures are uncertain.

Retail sales excluding the sale of motor vehicles rose 2.1 percent from the previous month, well ahead of expectations for a 0.4 percent fall.

Retail sales, excluding sales of motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations, rose by 2.4 percent, ahead of expectations for a 0.1 percent rise.

“The seasonal adjustment takes (the Easter affect) into account, but it is hard to estimate all effects because of this. Only when the April numbers are published can the seasonally-adjusted numbers for March become clearer,” Statistics Norway said.

Household consumption of goods increased 1.6 percent from February to March.