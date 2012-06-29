FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Norway retail sales up 1.7 pct in May
June 29, 2012 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Norway retail sales up 1.7 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Friday: 
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) 
                              Index  May       May 2012
                                     vs April  May 2011
 Unadjusted value             134.7            5.2
 Unadjusted volume            122.7            4.1
 Seasonally adjusted volume   126.1  1.7       
 Seasonally adjusted volume*  130.7  1.6       
    NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. 
    * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations.
    A Reuters survey of 7 analysts had found a median
expectation of a rise of 0.5 percent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume in May from April, with forecasts ranging
from minus 0.5 percent to plus 1.0 percent.
                              Index     May       May 2012
                                        vs April  May 2011
 Goods consumption               123.0       0.9         3.1
 
 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

