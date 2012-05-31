TABLE-Norway retail sales s/a volume down 0.2 pct in April

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Thursday: NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) Index April April 2012 vs March April 2011 Unadjusted value 116.9 n/a -3.1 Unadjusted volume 106.6 n/a -3.7 Seasonally adjusted volume 123.8 -0.2 n/a Seasonally adjusted volume* 128.5 -0.1 n/a NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations. A Reuters survey of five analysts had found an median expectation of a fall of 1.0 percent in the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume excluding motot vehicles in April from March, with forecasts ranging from minus 2.0 percent to minus 1.0 percent. Index April April 2012 vs March April 2011 Goods consumption 121.7 1.5 -3.3 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)