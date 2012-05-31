FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Norway retail sales s/a volume down 0.2 pct in April
May 31, 2012 / 8:12 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norway retail sales s/a volume down 0.2 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Thursday: 	
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) 	
                                Index  April     April 2012
                                       vs March  April 2011
 Unadjusted value               116.9  n/a       -3.1
 Unadjusted volume              106.6  n/a       -3.7
 Seasonally adjusted volume     123.8  -0.2      n/a
 Seasonally adjusted volume*    128.5  -0.1      n/a
    NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles	
    * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations. 	
 A Reuters survey of five analysts had found an median
expectation of a fall of 1.0 percent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume excluding motot vehicles in April from
March, with forecasts ranging from minus 2.0 percent to minus
1.0 percent.   	
                                Index  April     April 2012
                                       vs March  April 2011
 Goods consumption              121.7  1.5       -3.3
 	
 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

