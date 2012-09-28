FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway retail sales drop; may sway cbank on rates
September 28, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway retail sales drop; may sway cbank on rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, adding to signs the central bank may delay an interest rate hike it has signalled for 2013 as it weighs the impact of a slowdown abroad on a hitherto resilient local economy.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles declined 0.2 percent in August, while analysts had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

Household goods consumption, a broad measure of sales which includes electricity, fuels and car purchases, was unchanged, reflecting a sharp decline in electricity and heating compared to July.

Consumption of foods and beverages increased.

“I think these figures are a bit on weak side compared to the consumption forecasts (the central bank) had,” said Kyrre Aamdal, senior analyst at DNB Markets. “It looks like there is no real rush to increase rates.”

“It looks like we will have the weakest quarter for consumption since the first quarter of 2011, and then it was a result of high electricity prices, that is not the case now,” said Stein Bruun, chief economist at SEB.

The central bank, which next meets on Oct 31, has predicted a rate hike in December or the first half of next year.

But some analysts said that the current low pace of inflation pace would mean it would have to delay the move.

Data also showed that unemployment declined to 2.4 percent in September, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by John Stonestreet)

