FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Weak Norway retail sales point to delay in rate hike
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Weak Norway retail sales point to delay in rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nov retail sales +0.2 pct mo/mo vs +0.9 pct expectations

* Comes after other weak numbers

* Some see no rate hike at all in 2013 (Adds detail, analysts)

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Norway, one of Europe’s top performing economies, grew much slower than expected in November, adding to a recent string of weak data that points to a de l ay in the central bank’s planned rate hike.

Retail sales grew by just 0.2 percent in November from the previous month, well short of expectations for a 0.9 percent increase and making up only a fraction of the previous month’s 1.1 percent fall, Statistics Norway said.

The weak retail data come just days after figures showed unemployment unexpectedly rose and manufacturing output contracted as Norway’s traditional industries succumb to Europe’s struggles.

“The central bank has predicted rates will rise some time between March and September; they won’t be in a hurry to hike after these numbers,” Handelsbanken analyst Ida Wolden Bache said.

The central bank has been keen to raise interest rates to cool a red hot housing market and slow an economy fuelled by record high oil sector investments.

But a rate hike would push the currency stronger, disadvantaging traditional exporters and lowering an already anaemic inflation rate further.

“We think that the central bank has overestimated private consumption, and growth in the economy is going to be weaker, partly because of the private consumption,” DNB economist Kyrre Aamdal said.

“We (think) interest rates will stay unchanged for a longer time... sometime into 2014.”

Still, Statistics Norway expects the economy to expand by 2.9 percent this year, well outpacing the euro zone, which is struggling to climb out of a recession, it said earlier. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Terje Solsvik, Nerijus Adomaitis and Vegard Botterli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.