Norway retail sales rise sharply in Jan, Feb

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales rose sharply in both January and February, Statistics Norway said on Friday, as it released two months worth of data together following a review of its methodology.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles rose by 1.0 percent in February from the previous month after 1.1 percent in January, the agency said in a statement.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a decline of 0.5 percent in February.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations rose by 1.1 percent in February after a 0.9 percent rise a month earlier. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)