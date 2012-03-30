FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway retail sales rise sharply in Jan, Feb
March 30, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

Norway retail sales rise sharply in Jan, Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian retail sales rose sharply in both January and February, Statistics Norway said on Friday, as it released two months worth of data together following a review of its methodology.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles rose by 1.0 percent in February from the previous month after 1.1 percent in January, the agency said in a statement.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a decline of 0.5 percent in February.

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles and sales at petrol stations rose by 1.1 percent in February after a 0.9 percent rise a month earlier. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

