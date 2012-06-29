RPT-TABLE-Norway retail sales up 1.7 pct in May

(Repeats without changes to text) OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Friday: NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) Index May May 2012 vs April May 2011 Unadjusted value 134.7 5.2 Unadjusted volume 122.7 4.1 Seasonally adjusted volume 126.1 1.7 Seasonally adjusted volume* 130.7 1.6 NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations. A Reuters survey of 7 analysts had found a median expectation of a rise of 0.5 percent in the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume in May from April, with forecasts ranging from minus 0.5 percent to plus 1.0 percent. Index May May 2012 vs April May 2011 Goods consumption 123.0 0.9 3.1 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)