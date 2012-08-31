TABLE-Norway retail sales S/A volume ex motor vehicle up 0.2 pct in July

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the following economic indicator on Friday: NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) Index July July 201 2 vs June July 201 1 Unadjusted value 132.4 n/a 2.2 Unadjusted volume 123.9 n/a 2.6 Seasonally adjusted volume 124.3 0.2 n/a Seasonally adjusted volume* 128.9 -0.1 n/a NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations. A Reuters survey of 7 analysts had found a median expectation of a r ise o f 0.5 p ercent in the seasonally adjusted retail sales volume ex. motor vehicles from June t o J uly, with forecasts ranging from minus 0.5 pe r cent to plu s 1.2 p e r cent. Index July July 2012 vs June July 2011 Goods consumption 120.5 -0.2 2.0 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)