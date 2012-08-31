FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Norway retail sales S/A volume ex motor vehicle up 0.2 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Norway retail sales S/A volume ex motor vehicle up 0.2 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway issued the
following economic indicator on Friday: 
NORWAY RETAIL SALES (PERCENTAGE CHANGE) 
                              Index  July     July 201 2 
                                     vs June   July 201 1 
 Unadjusted value             132.4  n/a       2.2
 Unadjusted volume            123.9  n/a       2.6
 Seasonally adjusted volume   124.3  0.2       n/a
 Seasonally adjusted volume*  128.9  -0.1      n/a
    NOTES - All figures exclude motor vehicles. 
    * excludes motor sales and sales at petrol stations.
    A Reuters survey of 7 analysts had found a median
expectation of a r ise o f 0.5 p ercent in the seasonally adjusted
retail sales volume ex. motor vehicles from June t o J uly, with
forecasts ranging from minus 0.5 pe r cent to plu s 1.2 p e r cent.
                              Index     July      July 2012 
                                        vs June   July 2011
 Goods consumption               120.5      -0.2           2.0
 
 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.