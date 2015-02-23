FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon subsidiary indicted for misinformation
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon subsidiary indicted for misinformation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA

* Nord Senja Laks AS, 66.67 percent owned by Norway Royal Salmon ASA, has by indictment dated 17 February 2015 been charged for violating rules on reporting and handling of occurrences of sea lice, for giving wrongful information to the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) and with one account of omission of ensuring proper supervision and care when placing fish in waiting cages for harvesting.

* The indictment concerns the company’s aquaculture facility in Lenvik municipality in the period June 2012 to February 2013. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.