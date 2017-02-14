FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon to bring down unit cost
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 6 months ago

Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon to bring down unit cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon , which reported below-forecast operating earnings on Tuesday, will cut its per-unit operating cost, Chief Executive Charles Hoestlund said.

** Company's northern Norway cost of NOK 32 per kilo to be cut to "previous levels" of some NOK 29-29.50 per kilo when output volumes recover from abnormally low Q4 levels

** Will position the firm, at least in its northern region, to meet regulations that will allow it to raise output by six percent every second year (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.