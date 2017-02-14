Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon to bring down unit cost

OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Norway Royal Salmon , which reported below-forecast operating earnings on Tuesday, will cut its per-unit operating cost, Chief Executive Charles Hoestlund said.

** Company's northern Norway cost of NOK 32 per kilo to be cut to "previous levels" of some NOK 29-29.50 per kilo when output volumes recover from abnormally low Q4 levels

** Will position the firm, at least in its northern region, to meet regulations that will allow it to raise output by six percent every second year (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)