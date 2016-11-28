FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Norway resumes high-level trade talks with Russia after two-year break
#Energy
November 28, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 9 months ago

Norway resumes high-level trade talks with Russia after two-year break

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Norway has resumed high-level talks with Russia on trade and economic cooperation that were broken off after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement on Monday.

Industry Minister Monica Maeland and Oil Minister Tord Lien held separate meetings in Oslo with Russia's Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi.

"This is the first time Norway and Russia hold bilateral meetings at the ministerial level since 2014," the ministry added.

Norway takes part in international sanctions against Russia imposed after the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

