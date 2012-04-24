FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE Dea discovers gas in Norwegian Sea
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

RWE Dea discovers gas in Norwegian Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - RWE Dea has discovered gas 15 kilometres northwest of the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 4 and 13 billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas. In addition, small amounts of gas were proven in the Lange and Tilje formations, the NPD said.

The license holders in production licence 435 will consider tying it to the Heidrun field infrastructure.

Operator RWE Dea has a 40 percent stake in the licence, while partners OMV, Maersk and Edison hold 20 percent each.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.