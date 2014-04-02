FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert industrial strike
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Norway negotiators work overtime in bid to avert industrial strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian industrial workers and their employers continued to negotiate more than five hours past a midnight deadline on Wednesday to avoid a strike that would hit around 125 companies, many of them in the oil services industry.

If the state mediated talks break down, more than 11,000 workers will immediately go on strike and could be followed by thousands more in the coming days and weeks.

Oil service firms Aker Solutions, Kvaerner , Aibel, Worleyparsons, Nexans and National Oilwell Varco are among the ones that would be hit from the start. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.