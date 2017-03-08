FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Norway hopes salmon export to China normalised within next months, will support prices
March 8, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

Norway hopes salmon export to China normalised within next months, will support prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERGEN, Norway, March 8 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Seafood Council, a state-owned marketing firm, aims to secure regular access to the Chinese market in the coming months, it said on Wednesday

** In December of 2016, Norway and China re-established normal diplomatic ties following a spat that began in 2010, and which had hampered trade

** "There are still issues to overcome but we hope for trade to normalise within the months to come," director for market access Asbjoern Warvik Roertveit told an industry conference

** Norwegian and Chinese food safety authorities could meet as early as this month, though a date has yet to be confirmed, he added

** Roertveit aims to publish a list of approved Norwegian seafood exporters at the end of April

** Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg separately said several cabinet members will visit China soon, and that he will go at the end of May

** Roertveit says China access will support prices

** Norwegian salmon prices have dropped from a record high above 80 crowns per kilo at the start of the year to currently around 55 crowns (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

