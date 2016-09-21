Norway's fisheries minister says stands by salmon growth model

NY AALESUND, Norway, Sept 21 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told Reuters on Wednesday: Government will not withdraw the ministry's proposed framework for farmed salmon output regulations, despite industry claims that the system is unworkable and unfair

** Sandberg: System could undergo revisions though. "I don't necessarily think this is a perfect system," he added

** The Norwegian Seafood Federation, representing approximately 500 member companies, earlier on Wednesday asked the government to withdraw its proposed model

** Sandberg said worries among salmon producers that the system will lead to a form of collective punishment were unfounded

** The new system could potentially allow the Norwegian salmon farming industry an annual volume output growth of 3 percent, but that's based on every producer being able to keep average sea lice levels below a limit of 0.2 per fish

** The Norwegian Seafood Federation argues this is impossible as sea lice levels are also linked to the level of sea lice in wild salmon

