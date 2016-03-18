Norwegian farmed salmon seen at record 66-69 NOK/kilo -sources

OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise by 5-8 crowns next week to record levels around 66-69 crowns per kilo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are sharply up, 5-6 crowns to 66-67 crowns for delivery in Oslo and matching the previous all-time-high”, one exporter who declined to be named said.

Low output ahead of the normally busy Easter week, when most are expected to cut back on work, was boosting the price.

“It’s extremely strong, 67-68-69 crowns,” a producer of salmon said.

“There are few production days next week, and the same is the case during the week after Easter, so I suppose prices will remain high in this period,” he added.

Prices reached record levels around 65 crowns earlier this year, pushed up by high demand, limited supply and a weak Norwegian currency, before falling back as output rose.

Salmon producer Bakkafrost earlier this week said it expected a global supply drop of 6 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 from an earlier estimated drop of 3 percent, due the recent Chilean algal bloom.

Production costs are estimated at around 29 crowns per kilo on average, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)