April 15, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Norwegian farmed salmon price seen near flat next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 15 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon will be little changed next week following a recent decline from record highs, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices remain flat at around 57 crowns per kilo next week,” said a salmon producer who declined to be named. “The market is somewhat hesitant as there is more fish available than had been anticipated.”

A salmon exporter said he expected prices to drop by about 1 crown in the coming week.

“The prices are still high and customers are struggling,” he said. “Prices have averaged 57 crowns this week. That’s high and if it falls to 56 crowns it is still high.”

Prices reached record levels of 66-68 crowns per kilo last month but have fallen in two consecutive weeks as output has risen.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting By Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

